All Arrests and Criminal Summons Issued in St. Mary’s County 10/4/2024 to 10/10/2024

Each week, SMNEWSNET.COM will provide a list of all arrests and criminal summonses issued in St. Mary’s County. In the spirit of transparency, we are committed to keeping our community informed about local law enforcement activities.

This list includes arrests made by both the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police, providing a comprehensive look at the incidents impacting our community.

October 4, 2024

Daniel Sylvester Young, 60, of Great Mills, Maryland, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.

Candace Rebecca Carroll, of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons and charged with rogue and vagabond and theft: $100 to under $1,500.

October 5, 2024

Michael Tyree Mitchell, of no fixed address, Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft scheme: $100 to under $1,500 and two counts of theft less than $100.

Drake Riley, 18, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree on a Department of Corrections employee.

Aaron J. Hendrickson, 36, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Levi Perrell Johnson, 62, of Lusby, Maryland, was arrested and charged with trespass: private property, burglary – fourth degree – dwelling, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis).

Kirk Tirrell Crafton, 56, of Hollywood, Maryland, was arrested and charged with burglary – fourth degree – dwelling and trespass: private property.

Parris Darien Commodore, 54, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with burglary – fourth degree – dwelling, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not cannabis), trespass: private property, and obstructing and hindering.

October 6, 2024

Kaelyn Alexis-Marie James, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Alisha Lynn Semikose, 21, of Great Mills, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Stacey L. Goode, 47, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with trespass: private property.

Curtesé Odell Roy, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

October 7, 2024

Stephen Paul Leresche, 67, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was arrested and charged with trespass: private property.

Marvin Gray Eaton, Jr., of Loveville, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500.

Donna Marie Vincent, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a citation and charged with malicious destruction of property valued at over $1,000.

Timothy Matthew McKimmie, Sr., of Hollywood, Maryland, was issued a citation and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500.

October 8, 2024

Leah Hicks, 20, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Owen Francis Hennessey, 22, of Saint Inigoes, Maryland, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary – dwelling, malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000, and theft less than $100.

Devin A. Miles, 21, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with violation of rapid-fire activator restrictions and possession of a machine gun for aggressive purposes.

October 9, 2024

Michael Dailey, II, of California, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Simone Marie Stewart, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, homicide by motor vehicle/vessel while impaired by alcohol, and homicide by motor vehicle/vessel while impaired by drugs.

James Edward Phillips, 38, of Great Mills, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Brandon W. Danchak, 39, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Prince N. Thompson, 43, of Bushwood, Maryland, was arrested and charged with violation of a protective order.

Dana Briscoe, of Hollywood, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Brandi Yachi Wilson, of Great Mills, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Paul Eugene Miller, of Leonardtown, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with indecent exposure.

October 10, 2024

Kayla Marie Tippett, of California, Maryland, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Ashley R. Harvey, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was arrested and charged with CDS: possess paraphernalia and CDS: possess – not cannabis.

Brandon Marshall Wehler, of Hollywood, Maryland, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Kirk V. Swales, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with CDS: possess – not cannabis and CDS: possess paraphernalia.