Scramblers Breaks Ground on First Maryland Location in Lexington Park

Scramblers, a beloved breakfast and lunch restaurant chain, is thrilled to announce the start of construction on their first Maryland location at 21991 Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park. This marks an exciting new chapter for the company as it expands into its fourth state, with plans to open the doors to the Southern Maryland community by late fall or early winter.

Founded over 30 years ago, Scramblers has built a reputation for offering fresh, high-quality breakfast and lunch options. What began as a single family-owned restaurant has grown into a successful chain with locations in several states. Scramblers prides itself on creating an inviting, family-friendly atmosphere where guests can enjoy made-to-order meals.

Scramblers sets itself apart with its commitment to fresh ingredients and from-scratch cooking. Their menu is packed with a variety of breakfast classics like omelets, waffles, pancakes, and egg scrambles, as well as hearty lunch options, including sandwiches, soups, and salads. Whether it’s their famous stuffed French toast or their freshly brewed coffee, Scramblers ensures that quality and taste are always top priorities.

The expansion into Lexington Park highlights Scramblers’ excitement to join the growing Southern Maryland community. Known for its warm hospitality and vibrant food culture, Southern Maryland will soon have a new destination for breakfast and lunch enthusiasts. Scramblers hopes to become a staple for both locals and visitors seeking a delicious and satisfying dining experience.

As construction continues, Scramblers encourages everyone to stay tuned for updates on the grand opening. The restaurant looks forward to serving the Lexington Park community and becoming a favorite gathering spot for families, friends, and colleagues.

