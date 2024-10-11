Waldorf Teen and Washington D.C. Man Arrested for Murder at Foot Locker, Police Searching for Third Suspect

The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting inside of a Foot Locker store on Thursday in Hillcrest Heights. The suspects are 19-year-old Andres Rodriguez-Corona of Waldorf and 22-year-old Carl Sanders of Washington, DC.

They are charged in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Dominique Hodge of Washington, DC. An active search is underway for a third suspect.

Detectives released a photo of that suspect and are asking the community’s assistance in identifying him.

On October 10, 2024, at approximately 5:50 pm, officers responded to a shooting inside of a business in the 3700 block of Branch Avenue. The victim was located suffering multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was shopping in the store at the time. No other customers or employees were injured.

A responding Oxon Hill Division IV patrol officer observed three males who matched the descriptions of the suspects who were walking approximately one-half mile from the scene. The officer asked them to stop but they began to run. The officer was able to apprehend Rodriguez-Corona. A handgun was recovered on the suspect.

At approximately 11:25 pm, investigators were able to locate and arrest Sanders following a traffic stop in the area of 28th Avenue and St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills. Two ghost guns (unserialized) were recovered in the vehicle.

The preliminary investigation suggests the suspects targeted the victim inside of the store. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Rodriguez-Corona is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. Sanders is charged with multiple firearms offenses. Both suspects are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation or the identity of the third suspect and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device),or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0060189.

