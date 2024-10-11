Vendors Invited to Register for Inaugural Home for the Holidays Market and Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 6th, 2024

Calvert County announces vendor registration is open for the first Home for the Holidays Market and Tree Lighting Ceremony, taking place Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, from 4-8 p.m., on Main Street in Prince Frederick.

Local artisans and creators of hand-crafted gifts, decor, arts and more are invited to participate in this festive celebration. In addition to the market, the event will feature live music and food trucks. This is an opportunity for local crafters, artists and makers to showcase their work and connect with the community.

The deadline to register and pay is Nov. 27, with a vendor fee of $25 per 12-by-12-foot space. Vendor fees may be paid by check payable to the Calvert County Treasurer and mailed to Home for the Holidays, Attn: Linda Jones, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Vendors must provide their own setup materials including tents, tables and chairs. Vendor set up is from 2:30-3:45 p.m. on Dec. 6. Drive-up unloading is available. Vendors must remain open for sales for the duration of the event from 4-8 p.m.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on the courthouse lawn.

Reserve your vendor spot today through the online vendor registration form. Space is limited. For more information contact 410-535-1600, ext. 2223, or email [email protected].

The market and tree lighting ceremony are part of a series of Home for the Holidays events lighting up Prince Frederick over multiple dates in December. Event details will be announced soon.

