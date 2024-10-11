Free Youth Coach-Mentor Training Available In-Person and Online for Calvert Residents

Calvert County Parks & Recreation is excited to announce a free training opportunity in partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation for those interested in coaching, mentoring and leading Calvert County youth.

The U.S. Soccer Foundation’s Coach-Mentor Training program is designed to equip volunteer coaches of any sport with the skills they need to create positive, lasting connections with youth, manage behaviors with empathy and harness the impact of positive group dynamics.

There is no cost to attend. This training is open to all coaches, mentors, volunteers, staff and other youth service leaders in the community. Participants who complete the course will receive a Coach-Mentor Certificate of Completion from the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

The training will be offered as two in person sessions, one live virtual session and one self-paced online course:

In-person Live Training

Where: Wisner Hall at Kings Landing Park

(3255 Kings Landing Road, Huntingtown)

When: Sunday, Oct. 20 from 7-9 p.m. (Activity #14026)

Monday, Oct. 21 from 1-3 p.m. (Activity #14027)

Virtual Live Training

Self-paced Online Training

When: Can be accessed anytime

Can be accessed anytime Register: Online through U.S. Soccer Foundation website

“Volunteer coaches are the backbone of our youth sport programs,” said Bob Branham, director of Calvert County Parks & Recreation. “Through this program, our volunteers will be better equipped to provide a safe, fun and inclusive environment where children can grow both on and off the field.”

The Coach-Mentor Training program is based on the Coach-Mentor Blueprint, a sports-based mentoring framework with the goal to provide coaches, mentors and other youth service leaders with a step-by-step approach to positively impact the physical, social and emotional health of the youth they serve. Although this training is sports-based, it is applicable across a variety of youth development programming, incorporating proven practices for creating an inclusive environment where every young person feels welcome and supported.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks/ and follow Parks & Recreation on Instagram @calvertcountyparksandrec.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay connected with Calvert County Government through the mobile app, newsletters, social media and more at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/StayInformed.