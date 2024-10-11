St. Mary’s County Officials Graduate Academy for Excellence in Local Governance

St. Mary’s County Government is proud to announce the graduation of Commissioner Scott Ostrow and County Administrator, David Weiskopf, from the Academy for Excellence in Local Governance at the University of Maryland.

“The Academy for Excellence in Local Governance was an exceptional opportunity to deepen my understanding of how local government functions, and the important role ethical standards play in public service,” said Commissioner Scott Ostrow. “I am honored to have participated and look forward to applying what I’ve learned to better serve the residents of St. Mary’s County.”



Academy Fellows completed a robust program, which included core and elective classes designed to meet their professional needs as municipal or county officials in local government. Through the program, the graduates not only enhanced their understanding of local government issues and ethical standards for public service, but also developed a foundation for informed policy-making and effective governance.

University of Maryland School of Public Policy Dean Robert C. Orr said, “The Academy for Excellence in Local Governance is proud to recognize these graduates. Their commitment to public service and to providing the best possible local government to people across the state is not only admirable, it is of great importance.”

The Academy, which offered its first classes in 1998, is a collaborative effort between the University of Maryland School of Public Policy, the Maryland Municipal League, the Maryland Association of Counties, and the Local Government Insurance Trust. Learn more online at https://spp.umd.edu/research-impact/projects/academy-excellence-local-governance

