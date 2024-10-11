Five St. Mary’s County School Coaches Awarded with State Athletic Coaches of the Year

St. Mary’s County Public Schools congratulates the school coaches from across Maryland who have been selected as the 2023-2024 National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coaches of the Year.

The NFHS annually honors a Coach of the Year in the top girls’ sports and top boys’ sports by participation numbers. Winners of the NFHS awards must be active coaches during the year they receive their award.

This year’s awards recognize coaches for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) honorees of this year from St. Mary’s County Public Schools are:

Kevin Cioppa , softball, Chopticon High School

David Darden , golf, Leonardtown High School

Luke Kokolios , boys soccer, Leonardtown High School

Alex Marley , swimming, Leonardtown High School

Kelly Schmidt, cross country, Chopticon High School