CSM’s Cybersecurity Associate Degree Program Ranks in the Top 10 Nationwide for 2025

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) cybersecurity associate degree program ranks among the best in the United States for 2025, according to Intelligent.com. The college ranked at number 10 of the 34 top programs in the country with a score of 89.71 out of 100 points.

“This national recognition reflects the student-centered focus, industry expertise, and pursuit of academic excellence so clearly evident in our incredible faculty and staff,” said CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson. “Their commitment advances the statewide emphasis on increasing the cybersecurity talent pipeline, and I commend our team for doing an amazing job moving us toward that goal.”

“We don’t want our students to just graduate, we want them to excel,” said CSM Associate Professor and Department Chair of Cybersecurity Technology Lakisha Ferebee. “We are passionate about providing the tools, resources, and pathways for them to do just that.”



CSM offers a cybersecurity associate degree program, designed to prepare students for entry-level careers, and a cybersecurity certificate program for students who are currently employed in the cybersecurity field, as well as though those without prior work experience.

In 2024, CSM launched two new cyber labs, one in Calvert County at the Prince Frederick Campus and one at CSM Leonardtown Campus. The new cyber security immersive labs are state-of-the-art investments in CSM students, and the region’s future workforce.

The labs were made possible thanks to the ongoing support of The Patuxent Partnership, who have committed more than $400,000 in funding for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics scholarships, the CSM Robotics Team – “The Talons,” STEM programming, and cybersecurity initiatives.

Intelligent.com employs a rigorous, data-driven methodology designed to provide students with the most accurate and meaningful evaluations. Each university is assessed on a proprietary scale of 0 to 100, with scores derived from four key factors: academic quality, graduation rates, cost and return on investment (ROI), and student resources. This approach ensures that institutions with strong academic rigor, affordable programs, and exceptional student support rank higher, helping prospective students make the most informed decisions.

The evaluation process is enhanced by leveraging comprehensive data from trusted sources such as U.S. News & World Report, the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. These sources are cross-checked with internal reviews and aggregated rankings to ensure the most accurate and up-to-date results.

Cybersecurity graduates often work as cybersecurity analysts, network administrators, or information security specialists. Information security analysts make an average salary of $120,360 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

To read the full report, visit Best Cybersecurity Associate Degree Programs of 2025 – Intelligent.

To learn more about CSM’s cybersecurity program, visit Cybersecurity (csmd.edu).

