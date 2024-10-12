Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Calvert County Under Investigation

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at approximately 4:40 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Route 4 and Skinners Turn Road in Owings, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Police arrived on the scene and located the single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole with the vehicle smoking. The State Trooper advised the vehicle was completely destroyed and the status of the occupants was unknown.

The assignment was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision which brought additional firefighters from Dunkirk and Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Departments to the scene.

The single occupant was located within the vehicle and pronounced deceased on the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barack responded and are investigating the collision.

Delays are expected between Skinners Turn Road to Chaneyville Road Northbound Route 4 lanes.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

