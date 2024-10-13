Paraglider Flown to Trauma Center After Striking Power Lines While Landing in Chaptico

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at approximately 6:31 p.m., police and emergency medical services were dispatched to the 36000 block of Old Chaptico Wharf Road in Chaptico for a reported fall.

According to the 911 caller, they observed a subject Paragliding in the area but lost sight of him as he landed in a nearby field.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was placed on standby while first responders rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered that the Paraglider had collided with power lines.

The 41-year-old adult male victim was found on the ground with injuries. Trooper 2 was requested to land at a nearby location to assist.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) also responded to assist with the Parachute which was tangled around the power lines.

The victim, who had fallen approximately 15 feet, sustained upper and lower-body injuries but was conscious, alert, and breathing. He was transported to a trauma center for further treatment.

The photo is courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.