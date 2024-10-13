Multiple Injured After Boating Accident in Patuxent River

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at approximately 1:15 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Patuxent River in the area of the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge, for the reported boating accident with injuries and one ejected.

911 callers reported a small center console vessel hit a hard wave which caused the operator to be ejected from the boat into the water.

The occupant was assisted back into the boat prior to the arrival of First Responders.

Firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, Second District, and Solomons Volunteer Fire Departments responded. Crews located the disabled vessel and confirmed all four occupants were on board.

Second District VFD Fire Boat 6, Hollywood VFD Raft 7, Solomons Boat 3, and a boat from the Department of Natural Resources coordinated efforts to remove all four patients from the vessel. The patients were safely transported to shore, where waiting emergency medical technicians provided further care.

Three patients were transported to an area hospital. One patient was evaluated, however, is unknown if they were transported or signed care refusal forms.

The Department of Natural Resources Police responded and are investigating.

