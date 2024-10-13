AUDIO: Child Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle on Route 5 in Charles County, Police Searching for Vehicle

UPDATE: Audio of Maryland State Police Vehicle Information Broadcast added below.

10/12/2024: On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at approximately 7:13 p.m., police, firefighters, and emergency medical services responded to the area of Leonardtown Road and Roosevelt Place in Bryantown for a report of a child struck by a vehicle.

According to the 911 caller, the child had run into the roadway from a nearby residence. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched and landed nearby to assist.

Witnesses reported that the striking vehicle, a white Mercedes-Benz SUV with paper tags and front-end damage, fled the scene before first responders arrived. Police recovered evidence and damaged vehicle parts from the scene.

Maryland State Police, along with deputies from Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s Counties, participated in the search for the suspect vehicle. It is unknown if the suspect or vehicle was located.

Police arrived on the scene in under two minutes and found a 2-year-old boy with a head injury. The child was conscious and breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the child to a regional Children’s Center for treatment. The severity of the injuries is currently unknown.

The police are investigating the collision, and updates will be provided as they become available.

https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/hit-and-run-10-12-2024-charles-bolo.mp3