$50,000-Winning Bonus Match 5 Ticket Sold in Accokeek

Check your Bonus Match 5 tickets from the Thursday, Oct. 10 drawing to see if you are $50,000 richer! The Maryland Lottery is looking for the player holding a top-prize winning ticket bought from Keller’s Market in Accokeek.

The lucky ticket matches the five numbers of 7, 10, 11, 15 and 19; the Bonus Ball was 4. Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place. The player has 182 days to claim the prize.

Instructions for claiming prizes are available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website. Prizes of more than $25,000 must be claimed through Lottery headquarters, either in person or by mail.

Lottery headquarters is in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330, in Baltimore. An appointment is required to claim in person (no walk-ins). The appointment scheduling page shows all available appointment times.

This is our 27th top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket sold in 2024.

The Prince George’s County retailer located at 15624 Livingston Road also has a reason to celebrate! The Lottery will give the store a bonus of $500 for selling a top-prize winning ticket in the game.

Bonus Match 5 drawings take place seven days a week. Players select five numbers ranging from one to 39. The Bonus Ball drawn from the remaining 34 numbers provides extra chances to win. Your ticket is a winner if you match five, four or three of the original five winning numbers selected in the drawing. If you match the Bonus Ball number, you only need to match four, three or two of your original numbers to win!