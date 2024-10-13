UPDATE: Missing 5-Year-Old in Waldorf Located Deceased in Pond

UPDATE 10/14/2024: We regret to announce that after hours of searching for Miles McMahon, age 5, unfortunately, he was located in a pond deceased.

Police advise the victim was located not too far from his house.

“The pond and the area surrounding it had been our primary focus. Although the pond had been searched earlier in the day by another unit, the Maryland State Police dive team responded this evening to check the pond again and found Miles.

We are heartbroken along with Miles’ family and all of you. Please keep Miles and his family in your thoughts and prayers as well as all first responders and all of those who assisted”

We will provide further updates when they become available.



Additional photos of Critical Missing 5-Year-Old.We are still searching for Miles. We are concentrated in areas with water and woods. We have apps that track searchers and active K9s in areas.

We are using drones and other resources. Please check your yard, cars, shed, pool, shrubs, trees, small places. If you are driving through St. Charles area or live there, look for Miles.

He’s wearing a red shirt. Check with your neighbors. Share this post. Please check original post for all details.

Critical Missing 5-Year-Old Child: Non Verbal in Bannister Neighborhood, Waldorf Maryland

UPDATE: They are continuing to search for Miles and are focused on bodies of water. They are utilizing bloodhounds to attempt to pick up his scent. They are using drones and other resources.

While the K-9s do their work, we continue to ask you to check your yards, pools, and sheds. Look up towards the trees and down around any shrubs. Check your home security cameras.

We thank you for your prayers and please continue to share.

Please be on the lookout for Miles McMahon, age 5, who was reported missing from his home in the 1000 block of St. Pauls Drive in Waldorf at about 11 am. He is a white male, approximately 4 ft tall, weighing 60 lbs, and was last seen wearing a red shirt, no shoes and no pants. He has autism and is non verbal. Patrol officers, K9, MSP Trooper 2, drones being utilized.

We are searching all areas and focused on ponds and bodies of water. Please take a few minutes and search your yards. Call 9-1-1 if seen. Please share.

