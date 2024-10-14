Police Seeking Any Information in 29-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of 14-Year-Old Teen

October 13 marked the anniversary of the homicide of Sterling Settle, a resident of Oxon Hill, Maryland.

His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Sterling and his family.

On October 13, 1995, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a logging road off Covington Road in Brandywine for the report of a deceased male.

Officers located the male, identified as Sterling Emmanuel Settle, suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. His death was ruled a homicide.

Sterling was only 14 years old at the time of his death. He was last seen in Prince George’s County near his home in Oxon Hill on the afternoon of October 9, 1995. He was a 9th-grade student at Oxon Hill High School.

If you have information or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. CCSO and Crime Solvers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.