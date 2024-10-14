Prince George’s County Man Pleads Guilty to 2022 Northeast D.C. Murder

Chanos Monroe, aka Chanos Gillis, 41, of District Heights, MD, pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm – prior felony conviction, for the 2022 murder of Keith Sistare, 52, at a BP gas station along Benning Rd. Northeast, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Chief Pamela Smith, of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Monroe has been in custody since his arrest on June 25, 2024. His guilty plea, which was contingent upon the Court’s approval, called for an agreed-upon 14-year prison sentence, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

According to a proffer of facts submitted at the plea hearing, Monroe and an unidentified male chased down the Mr. Sistare after he attempted to get into the driver’s seat of Mr. Monroe’s vehicle which was left idling outside the BP gas station store. Monroe’s fiancé was still in the front seat at the time.

Surveillance video shows Mr. Monroe repeatedly stomping on Mr. Sistare’s head while he was lying prone on the ground. Mr. Monroe then went back to his vehicle and got a handgun, but his fiancé convinced him to come back to their car with the gun. Mr. Sistare died, on September 11, 2022, as a result of his injuries.

This case is being investigated by officers, detectives, and other personnel of the Metropolitan Police Department.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.