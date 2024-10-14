No Injuries Reported After Shed Fire in Lexington Park, Fire Marshal investigating

On Monday, October 14, 2024, at approximately 12:55 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Second District, Ridge and Seventh District were dispatched to the 20000 block of Renaissance Court in Lexington Park, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a shed fully engulfed in flames with the fire quickly spreading throughout the nearby wooded area.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded with Engine 32, Rescue Engine 92, Tower 9, Chief 9B, and Engine Tanker 34 with 14 personnel and operated on the scene for over an hour. All other units and departments were placed in service.

The fire was extinguished in under 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

