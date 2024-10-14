Man Flown to Trauma Center After Tree Cutting Accident in Bryans Road

On Monday, October 14, 2024, at approximately 10:57 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 6800 block of Riverwood Place in Bryan’s Road, for the reported traumatic injuries with entrapment.

911 callers initially reported one subject was trapped underneath a tree, firefighters arrived at the residence to find a tree service company was working when a tree/limb fell onto a adult male who was located laying face down, but not trapped.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was requested to land nearby.

Flight medics were advised the 40-year-old male victim did not speak English and was not alert.

Trooper 2 transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police responded to investigate.