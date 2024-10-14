Police Investigating Reported Sexual Assault of a Teenage Girl in Lexington Park

At 5:59 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2024, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Great Mills Court in Lexington Park following a report from a 15-year-old female who stated she had been sexually assaulted by an adult male.

The suspect was described as a white male in his early twenties. Deputies arrived on the scene at approximately 6:13 p.m. to begin their investigation.

We have reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for a comment, but no response has been provided at this time.

Further details will be provided as they become available.