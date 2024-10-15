All Arrests and Criminal Summons Issued in Calvert County 10/4/2024 to 10/10/2024

Each week, SMNEWSNET.COM will provide a list of all arrests and criminal summonses issued in Calvert County. In the spirit of transparency, we are committed to keeping our community informed about local law enforcement activities.

This list includes arrests made by both the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police, providing a comprehensive look at the incidents impacting our community.

October 4, 2024

Tanya Lee Young, of Huntingtown, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.

Timothy Steven Johnson, of Prince Frederick, was arrested and charged with assault – first degree, assault – second degree, and committing a crime of violence in the presence of a minor.

Elysse Nicole Parsons, of Port Republic, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Logan Xavier Combs, of Chesapeake Beach, was arrested and charged with theft less than $100.00.

Nathan Leroy Lowe, of Lusby, was issued a criminal summons and charged with rogue and vagabond, motor vehicle/unlawful taking, and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.

Mark Leroy Elliott, of Port Republic, was arrested and charged with CDS: possess – not cannabis.

Emily Lauren Miller, of Port Republic, was arrested and charged with litter/dump under 100 lbs, CDS: possess – not cannabis, and CDS: possess paraphernalia.

Jason Renick Riggleman, of Prince Frederick, was arrested and charged with assault – first degree and assault – second degree.

October 6, 2024

None

October 7, 2024

Ricardo Pierre Cuffee, of Prince Frederick, was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice – Virginia.

Dorian Lavant Dickerson, of Solomons, was arrested and charged with theft less than $100.00, disorderly conduct, and CDS: possess – not cannabis.

Jenniffer Nieman, of Bethel, Connecticut, was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice – New Jersey.

Brian O. Johnson, of Lusby, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle/unlawful taking.

Dustin John-Caleb Halfhill, of Coos Bay, Oregon, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.

Matthew Leo Greening, of Saint Leonard, was arrested and charged with two counts of trespass: private property.

Clarnzett Phoentez Weems, of Lusby, was arrested and charged with CDS: possess – not cannabis and CDS: possess paraphernalia.

October 8, 2024

Michael Audrey Weiler, of Leonardtown, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

John Pierre Hakim, of Dunkirk, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500.

Ahvon Nykhem Parker, of Lusby, was arrested and charged with obstructing and hindering.

October 9, 2024

Richard T. Elliott, of Saint Leonard, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault – second degree and intoxicated endangerment.

Scott Marple, of no fixed address, Lusby, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

October 10, 2024

Nicholas Matthew Dillard, of Lusby, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree and intoxicated endangerment.

Janet Linier Custer, of North Beach, was issued a criminal summons and charged with peace order: failure to comply.

Darin Watson Dilodovico, of Prince Frederick, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Christopher Robert Wisniewski, of Saint Leonard, was arrested and charged with assault – first degree and assault – second degree.

