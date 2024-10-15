All Arrests and Criminal Summons Issued in Charles County 10/4/2024 to 10/10/2024

Each week, SMNEWSNET.COM will provide a list of all arrests and criminal summonses issued in Charles County. In the spirit of transparency, we are committed to keeping our community informed about local law enforcement activities.

This list includes arrests made by both the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police, providing a comprehensive look at the incidents impacting our community.

October 4, 2024

Eddy Jemel Jones, of Bowie, was issued a criminal summons and charged with violating a protective order.

Zamara Lopez, of District Heights, was issued a criminal summons and charged with harassment; a course of conduct.

Deicherrie Verrichia Stackhouse Jr., of Indian Head, was issued a criminal citation and charged with distributing tobacco products to a person under 21.

Harjot S. Mundi, of La Plata, was issued a criminal citation and charged with distributing tobacco products to a person under 21.

Dorvay Dante Bell, of Waldorf, was issued a criminal citation and charged with trespass: private property.

Dorvay Dante Bell, of Waldorf, was issued a criminal citation and charged with theft less than $100.00.

Ucheuma Cyril Obua, of Fort Washington, was issued a criminal citation and charged with doing business without a license.

Ucheuma Cyril Obua, of Fort Washington, was issued a criminal citation and charged with failure to display a license.

Shavonne Nichole Pelham, of Waldorf, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Bryant Michael Thompson, of Waldorf, was issued a criminal summons and charged with indecent exposure.

Shationa Nicole Coleman, of Waldorf, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Tanasha Christian Reid, of Waldorf, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Terese Lynaee Stewart, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with telephone misuse: repeated calls.

Dennis Lee Jalbert, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, was issued a criminal summons and charged with three counts of violating a protective order.

Earlwin Dwayne Johnson, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with burglary – fourth degree, assault – second degree, and malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.

Bryan McMorrow, of Burke, Virginia, was issued a criminal summons and charged with violating an out-of-state order.

Christian Donovan Johnson, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree, assault – first degree, and resisting arrest.

October 6, 2024

Dwayne Eugene Hines, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, disorderly conduct, and trespass: private property.

Tally Dewayne Barber, of La Plata, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

Sandra Lee Fleming, of Waldorf, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Michael Wayne Higdon, of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $1,500 to under $25,000.

Christina Mae Fucaloro, of Lusby, was issued a criminal summons and charged with unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.

October 7, 2024

Antonio Jerrell Kornegay, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault – first degree and two counts of assault – second degree.

Daevon Maurice Smith, of Colonial Beach, Virginia, was issued a criminal summons and charged with handgun in vehicle and loaded handgun in vehicle.

Pheobe Beasley, of Fort Washington, was issued a criminal summons and charged with peace order: failure to comply.

October 8, 2024

Shavon Shenee Thomas, of Waldorf, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.

Sukaina Poitevien, of La Plata, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Andre Leonard Johnson, of Port Tobacco, was arrested and charged with assault – second degree.

James Ernest Wright, of Waldorf, was issued a criminal citation and charged with theft less than $100.00.

Javon Xavier Burruss, of Waldorf, was issued a criminal citation and charged with malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000.

October 9, 2024

Antonio Devon Stanton, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with robbery, two counts of theft less than $100.00, CDS: possess paraphernalia, and assault – second degree.

Darius Lorenzo Mearis, of White Plains, was issued a criminal summons and charged with possession of a weapon while confined and possession of contraband in a place of confinement.

Jayden Lemonde Curl, of White Plains, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree and theft: $100 to under $1,500.

Barry Martin Cotney, of La Plata, was issued a criminal summons and charged with CDS: possess – not cannabis.

Jessica Jackson, of Waldorf, was issued a criminal summons and charged with three counts of assault – second degree.

Paul Simon Castillo, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice – Virginia.

Nichea Katrin Douglas, of Waldorf, was issued a criminal summons and charged with theft: $1,500 to under $25,000.

Margherita Minopoli, of White Plains, was issued a criminal citation and charged with theft: $100 to under $1,500.

Heather Zickefoose, of Waldorf, was issued a criminal citation and charged with theft less than $100.00.

Gail Scott, of Waldorf, was issued a criminal citation and charged with trespass: private property.

October 10, 2024

Philip Bradley Hankey, of Hughesville, was issued a criminal summons and charged with assault – second degree.