One Flown to Trauma Center After Two Vehicle Collision in La Plata

On Monday, October 14, 2024 at approximately 7:25 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 9385 Industrial Parkway and Route 301 in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

The assignment was quickly upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision after 911 callers reported one trapped and unconscious.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle collision requested a helicopter shortly after their arrival.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported an unknown aged adult male to an area trauma center.

A second patient was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.