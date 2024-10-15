Maryland Voting Deadlines, Canvassing and Additional Information for the 2024 Election

As the 2024 general election approaches, Maryland voters are encouraged to prepare by being aware of key deadlines and processes to ensure their voices are heard at the polls.

The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) today is reminding Marylanders that the advance deadline to register to vote in this year’s Presidential General Election is Tuesday, October 15.

To register to vote or check that your registration is up to date, use SBE’s online registration system.

Those who prefer not to register online may print the registration form (English version and Spanish version) and submit it at their local board of elections. If a voter is sending in their voter registration by mail, it must be postmarked by October 15.

Key Election Dates:

General Election Date: November 5, 2024

Voter Registration Deadlines:

In-Person Deadline : October 15, 2024 – The last day to register to vote in person at your local board of elections.

: October 15, 2024 – The last day to register to vote in person at your local board of elections. Online Registration Deadline : October 15, 2024 – You can register or update your voter information until this date through Maryland’s online voter registration system.

: October 15, 2024 – You can register or update your voter information until this date through Maryland’s online voter registration system. Mail-In Registration Deadline: Your completed voter registration form must be postmarked by October 15, 2024, to be eligible for the general election.

Vote by Mail (Mail-In Ballots):

Apply for a Mail-In Ballot : To vote by mail, you must apply for a mail-in ballot. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot online or by mail is October 29, 2024.

: To vote by mail, you must apply for a mail-in ballot. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot online or by mail is October 29, 2024. Ballot Return: Your completed mail-in ballot must be postmarked by November 5, 2024, and received by your local board of elections by 10 a.m. on November 15, 2024. Ballots may also be submitted in person at ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Early Voting:

Early Voting Period: October 24 – October 31, 2024 – Maryland offers early voting for those who want to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day. Early voting centers will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voting In-Person on Election Day:

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 5, 2024. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote.

Where to Vote:

Polling Locations: You can find your assigned polling place by visiting the Maryland State Board of Elections website. There are also ballot drop-off locations available for those returning mail-in ballots.

Voter ID:

Maryland does not require voters to present identification to vote in most cases. However, if this is your first time voting in a federal election in Maryland and you registered by mail, you may need to provide ID at the polls.

2024 Election Information:

Maryland voters will have the opportunity to vote in a range of elections, including for U.S. President, Congressional seats, state legislature races, and various local offices. In addition, several local ballot initiatives may also be up for consideration, depending on your area.

It’s crucial to verify your voter registration status and make any necessary updates before the registration deadline. Maryland residents can check their registration status online at the Maryland State Board of Elections website or by contacting their local board of elections.

For more detailed information, including sample ballots, polling locations, and mail-in voting instructions, visit the Maryland State Board of Elections website at https://elections.maryland.gov.

By staying informed and adhering to the deadlines, Maryland voters can help ensure a smooth and successful voting experience in the 2024 election.

Canvassing: What Maryland Voters Should Know

Canvassing refers to the process of reviewing and counting mail-in and provisional ballots to ensure they meet state election requirements. According to the Maryland State Board of Elections, the canvassing of mail-in ballots begins before Election Day and continues afterward.

Key Dates for Canvassing:

Pre-Election Canvassing : The initial canvassing of mail-in ballots begins on October 18, 2024 , six days before early voting starts. Election officials will open, review, and begin counting mail-in ballots, but the results will not be made public until after the polls close on Election Day.

: The initial canvassing of mail-in ballots begins on , six days before early voting starts. Election officials will open, review, and begin counting mail-in ballots, but the results will not be made public until after the polls close on Election Day. Post-Election Canvassing : Canvassing of mail-in ballots received after Election Day begins on November 7, 2024 , and continues until all ballots are processed. This includes any ballots postmarked by November 5 but received before the 10 a.m. deadline on November 15, 2024.

: Canvassing of mail-in ballots received after Election Day begins on , and continues until all ballots are processed. This includes any ballots postmarked by November 5 but received before the 10 a.m. deadline on November 15, 2024. Provisional Ballot Canvassing: Canvassing of provisional ballots will begin on November 13, 2024. These ballots are used by voters whose eligibility is in question on Election Day and require further verification before they are counted.

Important Canvassing Procedures:

Public Observation : Canvassing sessions are open to the public. Any individual interested in observing the canvassing process can do so by attending the local board of elections’ canvassing sessions. Each local board will publish details on how and when canvassing occurs.

: Canvassing sessions are open to the public. Any individual interested in observing the canvassing process can do so by attending the local board of elections’ canvassing sessions. Each local board will publish details on how and when canvassing occurs. Transparency: All canvassing activities are conducted with bipartisan oversight to ensure that the process is fair and transparent.

Ensuring Your Vote Counts:

It’s important for Maryland voters to check their registration status and verify their eligibility before the registration deadline. You can do this by visiting the Maryland State Board of Elections website or contacting your local election office.

By adhering to the deadlines and staying informed about the canvassing process, voters can ensure that their participation in the 2024 election is counted and fully transparent.