Southern Maryland Executives Have ‘Honest Conversation’ with Economic & Workforce Development Leaders

The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Executive Program Class of 2024 met with regional economic development leaders at the Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby, Md., on Oct. 3 to learn about Southern Maryland’s economic and workforce development challenges, opportunities, and initiatives.

Participants tuned into an honest conversation among economic development and planning directors about the realities of economic development in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties. They also learned about ongoing and new workforce development initiatives of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland and College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Workforce Center, and heard from Southern Maryland Innovates, TEDCO, and the CSM Velocity Center about efforts to promote an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Southern Maryland.



“The Economic and Workforce Development Session is an especially productive day in our Executive Program,” said LSM Executive Director Dr. Sybol Anderson. “We bring together regional leaders and innovators for open conversations about ways we make Southern Maryland a great place to live and work.”

“I was grateful for the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions about economic and workforce development initiatives in our region with fellow professionals,” said Kaprece James, founder and CEO of Stella’s Girls, Inc. “At Stella’s Girls, we focus on educating and empowering youth to become future leaders, and this exchange helped me identify new ways to enhance how we share resources with both our youth and the broader community.”

Leadership Southern Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is an interactive and life-enriching nine-month, tuition-based “behind-the-scenes” experience designed to enhance the collaborative abilities of our region’s top senior professionals. LSM welcomes mid- to senior-level executives representing diverse geographic locations, industries, professions, ethnicities, genders, and other backgrounds who are committed to addressing the community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

