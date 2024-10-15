Extended Delays for Route 231 and Benedict Bridge Due to Motor Vehicle Collision

On Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at approximately 2:40 p.m., fire and rescue personnel from Calvert and Charles County responded to the area of 5720 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a multi-vehicle collision involving a dump truck.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to land nearby. Maryland State Highway has been requested for a sand truck due to a large amount of fluids in the roadway.

Trooper 7 transported an adult male patient to an area trauma center. The patient was reported as stable and conscious.

Extended delays are expected in the area.

Live view of the Benedict bridge can be viewed by clicking here.

