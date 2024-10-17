UPDATE: One Flown Out with Serious injuries After Dump Truck Pushes Stopped Vehicle Into Oncoming Traffic on Route 231 in Calvert County

UPDATE: On October 15, 2024, at approximately 2:37 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of Hallowing Point Rd (Rt. 231) and Seagull Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of motor vehicle crash involving multiple vehicles.

Upon arrival deputies determined one of the drivers involved in the crash was severely injured and requested the Crash Reconstruction Team.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 Kia, being operated by Juan Antonio Lopez, 22 of Lusby, was stopped in the westbound lane of Rt 231 waiting to make a left turn into a private driveway.

A 2017 Mack Truck, operated by John Henry Davis, 56 of Waldorf, was traveling westbound on 231. The Mack struck the rear of the Kia, pushing it into eastbound traffic. A 2015 Toyota traveling eastbound, operated by Robert Preston Young, 54 of St. Leonard, was struck by the Kia as it was pushed into the eastbound lane.

Lopez was transported to a local trauma center in serious condition.

Davis and Young were uninjured.

Davis’s failure to control speed to avoid a collision appears to be the contributing factor to this collision.

F/Sgt Thomas Phelps of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the crash investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or events leading up to the incident is asked to contact F/Sgt. T. Phelps at 410-535-2800 or by email, [email protected]. Please reference case #24-79606.



On Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at approximately 2:40 p.m., fire and rescue personnel from Calvert and Charles County responded to the area of 5720 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, for a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a multi-vehicle collision involving a dump truck.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to land nearby. Maryland State Highway has been requested for a sand truck due to a large amount of fluids in the roadway.

Trooper 7 transported an adult male patient to an area trauma center. The patient was reported as stable and conscious.

Extended delays are expected in the area.

