Calvert County Woman Faces Multiple Charges After False 911 Call and Assaulting an Officer on a Traffic Stop

On October 12, 2024, Diana Hernandez-Calderon, 23, of Prince Frederick, was arrested after a series of events during the early morning hours resulted in accusations of assaulting a law enforcement officer, making false reports to authorities, and using obscene language in an emergency call.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m., when deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate reports of a black Honda Civic driving erratically in the area of southbound MD 2 and MD 260. According to court documents, the vehicle was spotted by deputies with a malfunctioning brake light near MD 2 and MD 4, prompting a traffic stop.

During the stop, deputies suspected the driver of the Honda of being under the influence of alcohol and directed him to perform standardized field sobriety tests. Diana Hernandez-Calderon, who was a passenger in the vehicle, exited the car despite multiple orders to remain inside. She refused to comply with the officers’ instructions and accused the deputies of targeting her and the driver because of their Hispanic ethnicity.

As officers conducted the sobriety tests, Hernandez-Calderon called 911, making several claims that were later deemed false. She told the Calvert County 911 dispatcher that the officers were “sexually assaulting” her husband (the driver) and claimed they were “trying to kill him.” The court records detail that she used obscene language during the call, stating, “they put a rubber glove up under his ass.” These statements were found to be unfounded, and authorities reported that they were made to provoke an emergency response.

The situation escalated further when the driver, determined to be under the influence, was placed under arrest. Hernandez-Calderon allegedly attempted to approach the driver as he was being secured in a police vehicle, pushing past an officer who tried to restrain her. She then reportedly struck the officer in the chest with open hands, leading to her immediate arrest.

Following the incident, Hernandez-Calderon was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center for processing. The events were captured on body-worn cameras, providing evidence for the charges filed against her.

Hernandez-Calderon is now facing several criminal charges, including:

Second-degree assault

Making a false statement to a state official

Telephone misuse

