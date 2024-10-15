Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure at St. Mary’s County Walmart

On October 11, 2024, George W. Jacks, 56, of no fixed address, was arrested following an incident of alleged indecent exposure at a Walmart located on Miramar Way in California, Maryland.

According to court documents, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report around 12:42 PM regarding Jacks’ behavior in the parking lot of the store.

The responding officer, Deputy Ocasio-Rivera, arrived at the scene and saw Jacks with his pants positioned below his waist, revealing his buttocks. When approached, Jacks identified himself as George Jacks. The officer confirmed Jacks’ identity based on prior encounters with him. During the interaction, Jacks stated that he did not have his pants down, although he acknowledged that the pants were loose and that the tie used to secure them was non-functional.

A male witness, reported to the officer that he saw Jacks in the Walmart parking lot walking with his pants down to his knees. He stated that he could clearly see Jacks’ genital area and buttocks as he walked near the store entrance. He also mentioned observing multiple people telling Jacks to pull up his pants.

A female Walmart employee, told law enforcement that earlier in the day around 10:20 AM, she noticed Jacks while she was outside smoking near a bike rack. She reported that Jacks’ pants were down to his knees, exposing his genital area and buttocks. She further stated that she witnessed Jacks walking with his pants in that position in front of the store.

The officer also reviewed surveillance footage provided by another Walmart employee, which confirmed the accounts of both witnesses. The video showed Jacks with his pants low enough to expose his buttocks on both occasions.

Following these observations and witness statements, Jacks was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of indecent exposure. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Jacks was held without bond, with the initial bond hearing on October 12, 2024, resulting in no bond being set. The bond status was reviewed again on October 15, 2024, but the hold without bond was maintained by Judge Pamila J. Brown. Jacks is scheduled for a competency hearing on October 29, 2024.