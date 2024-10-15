St. Mary’s County Mourns the Loss of a True Public Servant: Corporal Wayne Milam

It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of retired Corporal Wayne Milam, a respected and beloved figure in our law enforcement community. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, along with friends and colleagues, mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant who devoted his life to protecting others and mentoring future generations of officers. Corporal Milam’s passing marks the end of a remarkable career and life that touched many within St. Mary’s County and beyond.

Corporal Milam began his service with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in July 1989, ultimately attaining the supervisory rank of Corporal. Known for his expertise and dedication, he served on the Underwater Search and Recovery Team and was a skilled Firearms Instructor, always ready to share his knowledge with others. His career in law enforcement, however, did not begin there. Before joining the Sheriff’s Office, he served with the Montgomery County Police Department and the Rockville City Police Department, beginning his career in 1969. His commitment to public safety was preceded by his honorable service in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era, where he first developed his passion for protecting and serving others.

Retiring in 2009 after 20 years of distinguished service, Corporal Milam left behind a legacy of mentorship and leadership within the Sheriff’s Office. Many who had the honor of working alongside him regarded him as a father figure, a knowledgeable officer, and a calming influence during challenging times. He was not just a colleague but a friend and mentor who left an indelible mark on the lives of countless young deputies.

After retiring, Corporal Milam fulfilled his dream of moving to Texas, where he embraced a life of ranching. He was a person of many talents, but above all, he was a dedicated husband, father, and friend. His presence will be sorely missed by those who knew him, and his impact on the law enforcement community will be felt for years to come.

Corporal Milam was 76 years old. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family—his wife Debbie, his children Josh and Christie, and all his loved ones. During this time of grief, we stand together, remembering a man who dedicated his life to service, honor, and the betterment of our community.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, but we will share those details as they become available. In the meantime, we reflect on the life of a true hero, knowing that his legacy will live on in the hearts of those he guided and protected.

Rest easy, Corporal Milam. You will always be remembered, and your spirit will continue to inspire us.