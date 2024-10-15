Honoring Two Generations of Service: Lt. Juan J. Morales III and His Father’s Legacy

As Hispanic Heritage Month draws to a close, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is proud to highlight the contributions of Lieutenant Juan J. Morales III, a dedicated law enforcement officer who carries on his family’s legacy of service. His story is one of inspiration, commitment, and an unbreakable bond between two generations who share the same calling: to protect and serve their community.

Lt. Morales’ journey into law enforcement began in 2008, fueled by the admiration he had for his parents, both of whom served as deputies for the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office. Seeing their dedication firsthand, he was inspired to follow in their footsteps. Over the years, Lt. Morales has worn many hats within the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, from Detective and Patrol Supervisor to Traffic Operations Supervisor, and now, Patrol Commander.

Beyond his leadership role, Lt. Morales is involved in several specialized units, including the Marine Unit, Hostage Negotiation Team, Special Events Response Team, and the Recruitment Team. His commitment to excellence is evident not only in his career progression but also in his pursuit of higher education. He holds a master’s degree in Executive Leadership from Liberty University, further equipping him to lead and mentor the next generation of officers.

In the spirit of “like father, like son,” Lt. Morales follows in the footsteps of his father, Lieutenant Juan J. Morales II (retired), who began his career in 1974 with the Prince George’s County Office of the Sheriff. Over the years, the elder Morales served in various roles, including Supervisor in the Warrant and Fugitive Section, Commander in the Personnel and Training Division, and leader of the Specialized Services Team (SWAT). His decades of dedication set a powerful example for his son, one that continues to inspire.

The Morales family exemplifies the true meaning of commitment to public service. Through their shared dedication, they have made a lasting impact on the safety and well-being of the community. As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we honor their contributions and the enduring legacy of service that spans generations.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is proud to recognize Lt. Juan J. Morales III and his father, Lt. Juan J. Morales II, for their remarkable dedication and for upholding the values that define our agency. Their stories remind us that service is not just a job, but a lifelong commitment to making a difference.

