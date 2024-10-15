Great Mills Man Arrested for Domestic Violence Incident in St. Mary’s County

James Edward Phillips, 38, of Great Mills, was arrested at his residence on Lilac Way in Great Mills, St. Mary’s County, on October 9, 2024.

Authorities responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at approximately 4:30 a.m., where Phillips admitted to breaking a car window by striking it with his hand. According to court documents, Phillips claimed that he and the victim, his wife, had a verbal argument, which escalated, though he denied any physical altercation.

However, the victim reported that Phillips had forcefully grabbed her neck during the dispute. Responding officers observed visible signs of injury, including redness and bruising on the victim’s neck.

As a result, Phillips was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, which carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine.

