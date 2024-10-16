61-Year-Old Man Flown Out After Serious Machinery Accident in Charlotte Hall

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at approximately 8:12 a.m., firefighters and emergency medical services from Charles and St. Mary’s County were dispatched to 13330 Olde Oak Drive in Charlotte Hall, for the Inaccessible Terrain Rescue

Dispatchers advised to the responding units the 911 caller was Spanish speaking and advised someone was trapped under something in the woods, dispatchers were attempting to gather more information and a better location.

La Plata Volunteer Fire Department Chief 1A arrived on the scene within 5 minutes of dispatch and met with the 911 caller who began making their way through the wooded area to the trapped victim.

Upon making contact with the patient, who was located approximately a half mile into the woods on the powerlines trail between Trinity Church Road and Budds Creek Road, Chief 1A advised the patient was trapped under forestry equipment. The patient was reported as conscious, alert and breathing.

A helicopter was launched to land nearby with the flight crew being advised this will be an extensive operation. Incident command then also requested the “GO-Team”.

“The R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center’s “Go-Team” is a specialized component of the statewide emergency medical system. The team is comprised of a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) and a physician, both trained in advanced prehospital resuscitation. Their physicians come from the disciplines of emergency medicine, anesthesiology, critical care, trauma surgery, and vascular surgery. The purpose of the Go-Team is to augment EMS with advanced prehospital resuscitation to include advanced airway management, advanced ultrasound, endovascular techniques, blood component therapy, and other techniques required for prolonged field care. Learn more by clicking here.”

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at the scene, while Trooper 1 responded to the Trauma Center to pick up the team and respond to the scene.

Firefighters utilized chainsaws, spreaders, airbags, cribbing, torches and cutting tools to gain access, and free the victim at 9:31 a.m.

Trooper 2 transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police, The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health Act, and other agencies responded to assist and are investigating the incident. Further updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

