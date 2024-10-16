Man Murders 25-Year-Old Woman in Lexington Park, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase Before Killing Himself

UPDATE 10/16/2024 @ 4:30 p.m.: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic assault today at approximately 10:54 a.m. at a residence in the 46000 block of Rosewood Drive in Lexington Park.

Upon arrival, deputies found Alaysia Janell Milburn, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound. Milburn was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. A seven-month-old infant was also transported from the scene for precautionary measures.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies a male suspect fled in a red Hyundai Kona. Deputies located the vehicle traveling north on Route 5 at high speeds and initiated a lawful pursuit. As the car entered Charles County, deputies from the Charles and Calvert County Sheriff’s Offices and the Maryland State Police responded and joined the pursuit.

Ultimately, while traveling near the 15000 block of Prince Frederick Road in Hughesville, a Calvert County Deputy made contact with the suspect’s vehicle, rendering it inoperable. The suspect briefly exited, then reentered his vehicle and fired a single shot. When deputies reached the car, they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and immediately rendered aid until emergency medical services arrived and transported the suspect to a nearby trauma center. The Calvert County Deputy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was pronounced deceased at approximately 12:53 p.m.; identification of the suspect is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the investigation of the incident on Rosewood Drive. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Kortnie Marsch at 301-475-4200, ext. 8179, or by email at [email protected]v.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the events that occurred on Prince Frederick Road.

UPDATE 10/16/2024 @ 1:00 p.m.: The 25-year-old female victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where she has been pronounced deceased.

The male suspect was transported from the scene to an area trauma center with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Currently, there is no word on his condition.

UPDATE 10/16/2024 @ 12:00 p.m.: The male suspect is being transported by EMS to a medical facility in Charles County with CPR in progress after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

One police officer is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, believed to have resulted from a collision between the officer’s patrol vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle.

The incident occurred following a high-speed pursuit that ended near the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department at Route 231 and Old Leonardtown Road in Hughesville, where shots were fired.

The area is expected to remain closed for an extended period.

Please avoid the area.

10/16/2024: On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at approximately 10:55 a.m., police, firefighters, and emergency medical services responded to Rosewood Drive in Lexington Park following reports of a shooting.

Multiple 911 callers reported a domestic incident involving a male suspect and a female victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived to find the female victim with a gunshot injury and immediately began life-saving efforts. Emergency medical personnel transported her to a nearby hospital with CPR in progress.

The male suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. A Maryland State Police unit located the vehicle in St. Mary’s County and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect led police on a high-speed chase. Several sets of stop sticks were deployed successfully.

Shots were fired during the pursuit and the chase ended with a felony traffic stop in Charles County, where Route 231 remains closed near Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and Old Leonardtown Road due to ongoing police activity.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

Medical assistance has been requested for an officer involved in a vehicle collision and the suspect, who suffered a gunshot wound.