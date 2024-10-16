Second Domestic Violence Murder in St. Mary’s County in Nine Days

Tragedy struck St. Mary’s County once again, marking the second fatal domestic violence incident within just nine days.

On October 16, 2024, shortly before 11:00 a.m., first responders were called to Rosewood Drive in Lexington Park after reports of a domestic shooting. Emergency services arrived to find Alaysia Janell Milburn, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital later that day.

The suspect, a male whose identity has not been disclosed, fled the scene in a vehicle, sparking a high-speed chase through St. Mary’s and Charles Counties. Maryland State Police units located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to comply, leading law enforcement on a dangerous pursuit. During the chase, stop sticks were deployed successfully to slow the vehicle.

The pursuit came to an end near the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department at the intersection of Route 231 and Old Leonardtown Road in Charles County. Shots were reportedly fired during the chase by the suspect, and authorities conducted a felony traffic stop to apprehend the suspect.

The suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head during the incident. Emergency medical services transported him to a trauma center in Charles County with CPR in progress. As of the latest update, his condition remains critical.

The October 16 incident follows closely on the heels of another fatal domestic violence case in Lexington Park.

On October 7, 2024, Demeatrum Scarborough, 53, also known as “Felly,” was killed when his longtime partner, Simone Marie Stewart, who struck him with a vehicle during a dispute. Scarborough succumbed to his injuries after being airlifted to a trauma center, and Stewart has since been charged with multiple felonies, including second-degree murder.

Both incidents underscore the troubling rise in domestic violence-related deaths in the county, drawing attention to the urgent need for intervention and support services. Community members are urged to reach out to local domestic violence resources if they or someone they know may be in danger.