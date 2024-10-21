Lexington Park Man Faces Multiple Charges After Traffic Incident in Leonardtown

On October 16, 2024, Marvin Laquawn Rash, 39, of Lexington Park, was arrested following a traffic incident in Leonardtown.

According to court documents, Rash is facing several charges, including failing to obey a lawful order, resisting arrest, and obstructing a police investigation. The incident occurred on Maryland Route 5 near 26825 Point Lookout Road at around 3:08 p.m.

Senior Trooper Allison Oyler of the Maryland State Police reported that she observed Rash driving a tan Chevy truck with Virginia license plates off the roadway and onto the grass to pass other vehicles. Trooper Oyler activated her emergency equipment, prompting the truck to slow down and pull behind her vehicle. Rash then exited his vehicle and walked quickly and aggressively towards Trooper Oyler’s unmarked police car. According to the officer’s report, Rash stated, “I’m not going to get in front of you so you can stop me.”

Trooper Oyler informed Rash that he was being stopped for a traffic violation and requested that he provide identification. Rash refused, claiming, “I’m not going to get in front of you so you can stop me,” and insisted that he had done nothing wrong. Despite Trooper Oyler explaining that Rash had driven off the roadway to pass other vehicles, Rash continued to refuse to provide his identification and walked back toward his truck.

In an attempt to prevent Rash from entering his vehicle again, Trooper Oyler extended her arm and placed her hand on his chest, instructing him to stop. Rash continued recording the incident on his cell phone and again refused to comply with orders to provide identification. Trooper Oyler placed Rash under arrest at this point. However, as she attempted to handcuff him, Rash resisted by pulling away and refusing to bring his hands behind his back.

Trooper Oyler then employed two knee strikes to Rash’s left leg, which were ineffective. To gain compliance and use the minimum force necessary, Trooper Oyler deployed her department-issued OC spray. The spray was immediately effective, and Rash began to comply, allowing the officer to place him in handcuffs.

Once handcuffed, Rash was escorted to the front of his vehicle. However, according to Trooper Oyler, Rash continued to resist by refusing to sit on the ground. He was then assisted to the ground and placed in a prone position, after which he became fully compliant. Rash was searched and identified as Marvin Laquawn Rash, 39, by his Maryland driver’s license.

Rash denied any injuries and refused medical attention.

Following the arrest, Rash was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with two counts of failure to obey a lawful order, resisting arrest, and obstructing and hindering a police officer. He was also issued a traffic citation for driving off the roadway while passing vehicles.

Rash was released later that day by court commissioner Tina Jenkins on his own recognizance.