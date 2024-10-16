Our beloved Neil “Barry” Nutwell, born October 11, 1957, passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of his savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by friends after a lengthy battle against cancer on September 22, 2024. He fought the good fight and finished his race with courage and unfailing determination focused on his love for his bride of 35 years, Dorothy “Dee” Nutwell. Barry leaves a legacy of excellence and determination to “get the job done and done right!” He has left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who know and were loved by him. His commitment to excellence and integrity will remain etched upon the memories of all who were blessed by his friendship.

Barry is survived by his brother Scott Nutwell; Stepson David Nugent; Uncle, Richard Bennett; Cousins Pat and Judy, and more friends and acquaintances than can be mentioned. Gone but never forgotten; we will see you again at a better time, in a better place.

A life celebration will be on October 16, 2024, at Calvary Chapel of Southern Maryland. 29948 Three Notch Road, Unit 9. Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Viewing will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, with a life celebration at 11:00 am.

Interment will be at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, Maryland.

Repast immediately following at the American Legions Post in Hughesville Maryland. Pallbearers for Barry will be Steve Mattingly, Steve Jenkins, Mike Adriani, Jim Habercam, Harry Grant, and Claude Showalter. Honorary Pallbearers: Andrea Swierczek, Royce Grumbles, Ed Jordan, and Ken Ptack.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

