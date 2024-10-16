Marian Louise DiMichele-Coppins, age 89, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2024. Born on May 28, 1935, in Washington, DC, she was the beloved daughter of Augustus and Marian Smith.

As a mother, Marian was a constant source of strength, love, and wisdom to her children. She is survived by Nancy Copeland, wife of the late Steve; John DiMichele; Anthony DiMichele, husband of the late Tammie; Robert DiMichele and his wife Gina; and Peter DiMichele and his wife Barbara. Each of her children carries forward the values she instilled in them, reflecting her enduring legacy of compassion and resilience.

Marian retired from Prince George’s County Public Schools in 2000, having started her career as a school bus driver and later advanced to the position of Lot Foreman. She took great pride in her work and had a deep appreciation for all the staff she worked alongside, forming lasting relationships over the years.

Marian was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and recently became a proud great-great-grandmother. Her family was her greatest joy, and she cherished every moment spent with them, often filled with laughter and love. She especially loved cooking for family gatherings and celebrating holidays and birthdays together, creating lasting memories filled with warmth and joy.

Marian was preceded in death by her beloved first husband, Emiddio DiMichele, and her second husband, Wayne Coppins. She was also predeceased by her parents, Augustus and Marian Smith, and her sisters, Margaret Young and Theresa Kessler.

In addition to her role as a mother, Marian was a proud and loving grandmother. She is fondly remembered by her grandchildren: Angie Johnson (Joey), Charlie Copeland (Caren), Joey Copeland (Megan), Shannan Harris, Brittanie DiMichele, Marc DiMichele, Michael DiMichele (Shelby), Rachael DeLoache (Greg), Nicholas DiMichele, and Gianna DiMichele. Each of her grandchildren held a special place in her heart, and they were her greatest source of joy and pride. Marian’s legacy continues through her great-grandchildren: Tiffany Johnson, Joseph Johnson, Colin Copeland, Carson Copeland, Ethan Copeland, Graceson Copeland, Eliana Copeland, Destiny Harris, Gianna Harris, Demi DiMichele, Dax DiMichele, and Chase DeLoache. She was further blessed with a great-great-grandchild, William Johnson, who was a beautiful reminder of the family’s enduring bond.

On Tuesday, October 15, 2024, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm. A mass will be held the following day, October 16th, at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Those wishing to participate in the procession are invited to gather at the funeral home at 9:30. Interment will be held on October 28th at 1:45 pm at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.