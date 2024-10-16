Elizabeth Denham Bieber, 98, of Drayden, St Mary’s County, MD passed away at home on October 6, 2024. On May 26, 1945, she married her late beloved husband, Victor Emanuel Bieber, Jr. Together they celebrated over 69 wonderful years of marriage. Elizabeth spent her married life as a wife and mother. She enjoyed being a member of the PTA in Somerset, Chevy Chase, Maryland and was a member of the Montgomery County Player’s Theater. She moved to Drayden, Maryland in 1985 and enjoyed reading, boating and traveling. She was an active member of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution, Major William Thomas Chapter.

She is survived by her children; Meredith Dunnigan (John); Elizabeth Wade (Dennis); and Deborah Lewis (Richard); four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She will join Victor at Parklawn Cemetery, 12800 Veirs Mills Road, Rockville, MD 20853.

