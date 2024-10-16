Joseph Luskus departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, in Charlotte Hall, MD. He was 87 years old.

Joseph was born on January 14, 1937, in Mount Carmel, PA to Joseph Leonard Luskus and Louise Mildred Luskus (née Zedanovich). He graduated from Mount Carmel High School in Mount Carmel, PA in 1954. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving as an airplane mechanic.

He married Paula Maria Beierschmitt, also from Mount Carmel, PA, in 1965. After moving to Southern Maryland, Joseph began working at the Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). He later joined the Department of the Air Force as a civilian, where he served at Andrews Air Force Base, before retiring after 40 years of federal service. Over 54 years of marriage, Joseph and Paula welcomed four children into their family. His children remember him as a devoted and loving father who was always actively involved in their lives and hobbies.

Joseph was a generous mentor and passionate community leader. He coached countless youth sports teams, worked more than his fair share of bingo nights, and was an ever-present cheerleader at his children’s and grandchildren’s competitions and performances. He was also an active and dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus, in which he served as Grand Knight; the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, of which he served as Chapter President; and the American Legion, and he participated joyfully in the community life of the Immaculate Conception Church.

Joseph is survived by his brother, Leonard Luskus, San Antonio, TX; his sister Anita Trainum, Fort Meyers, FL; his daughter Jennifer Hill, California, MD; his daughter Adrienne Jones, Leonardtown, MD; his son Joseph Luskus, Cumming, GA; his daughter Kristina Billard, Centreville, VA; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Paula.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21 at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Mechanicsville, MD, with Rev. Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow immediately in St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Cemetery in Helen, MD.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in Joseph’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/give.html).

Condolences may be sent to the Luskus family at 42187 St Johns Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.