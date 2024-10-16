Mary “Cynthia” Lloyd, 64, of Waldorf, MD passed away peacefully at her home on October 8, 2024, with her loving family at her side. She had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer only two weeks earlier.

Cynthia was born on March 14, 1960, in Washington, D.C., to the late Walter A. Lloyd and Mary Christine Lloyd, née Biscoe. She grew up in Southern Maryland and is a 1978 graduate of Great Mills High School. During high school, she was a talented athlete and competed in volleyball and track and field. She attended Southwestern Community College where she studied business. She spent her career employed in the banking and financial industry until her retirement in spring of 2022.

In 1982, Cynthia moved to San Diego with her son Kevin. She spent nearly a combined 30 years living in Southern California. She and her partner of 35 years, Durwood Murray, loved traveling to Hawaii many times, going to jazz concerts, sitting on the beach at sunset, enjoying local wineries, and having family visit them.

Cynthia was one of eleven siblings and had a close bond with them. She thoroughly enjoyed doing things together with family: cruises, trips to the Caribbean, annual Mother’s Day sleepovers, and Black Friday shopping around the DC area. Her family is close-knit and enjoys celebrating holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions with food and dancing. Family always looked forward to the salmon Cynthia would prepare for gatherings.

She embodied living a healthy lifestyle by staying active, playing tennis, eating right, and maintaining a meticulously clean house. She was content in all circumstances and found joy in the small things like going for walks, shopping at Trader Joe’s, watching professional tennis, listening to jazz, and meditating. She was an avid reader who enjoyed fiction novels on her Kindle and reading her Bible. She also enjoyed watching action movies and foreign dramas with subtitles. She regularly attended Church of the Redeemer (Gaithersburg, MD) online.

Cynthia’s grandchildren were the light of her life. She was actively involved in their lives and cared for them several days each week. She regularly spent time teaching them “lessons,” playing with Play-Doh, taking them to new playgrounds, going on adventures to local farms and museums, teaching them to play tennis, treating the girls to Chick-fil-A and ice cream, and supplying them with new shoes. She regularly hosted the girls for sleepovers. Some of her most special memories were taking family vacations with her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters to places like Disney World, San Diego, Williamsburg, and Virginia Beach. Cynthia thoroughly enjoyed celebrating all her grandchildren on their birthdays, during holidays, and at sporting events. She made each grandchild feel unique, special, and loved.

Most importantly, Cynthia loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She lived out her faith in everyday life by treating others with patience, kindness, gentleness, and respect. She was humble and self-sacrificing, putting others first. She was forgiving and encouraging. Cynthia was a woman of quiet strength and worked behind the scenes to serve others. She was generous and compassionate, helping those who deserved a second chance.

Cynthia was a beautiful person inside and out, with a radiant smile. She is deeply loved, cherished, and will be missed tremendously. Though heartbroken, her family rejoices that she is at Home in Heaven, free of pain and suffering.

She is survived by her loving son, Kevin Lloyd and his wife Krysten, who live in Ashburn, VA with their daughters: Brooklynn, Kendall, Harper Jo, and Georgia Lloyd; and her companion, Durwood Murray and his sons Durwood Murray Jr. and D’Andre Murray (Stacy) and their children: Brandon, Grace, and Bryce Murray. Cynthia is also survived by her many siblings: Herbert Lloyd (Geri), Linda Lloyd Dowdy (Charles), David Rayfield Lloyd, Agnes Elizabeth Earl (Thomas), Diane Lloyd-Holmes (Gary), Paul Lloyd (Connie), Denise Lloyd, Glenda Holly (William), Joanne Lloyd-Butler, and Judy Lloyd; her half-siblings: Walter Stevens (Florence), Joyce Barnes, Lonnie Johnson, Laura Johnson (Tony), Gladys Hutchins (Willie) and Charles Johnson (Robin); as well as dozens of nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Family will receive friends for Cynthia’s Life Celebration on Monday, October 21, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Ben Garcia at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.