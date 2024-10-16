Sandra Leigh Sullivan, 78, of Ridge, MD passed away at her home on Monday, October 7, 2024 with her loving family at her side.

She was born March 31, 1946 to the late James Emerick Stone Sr. and Helen Yeatman Stone.

Sandra grew up in St. Mary’s County where she attended St. Michael’s School. She graduated from St. Michael’s Catholic High School in 1964 and attended St. Mary’s College for one year. On June 19, 1965 she married the love of her life, Paul Allen Sullivan at St. Michael’s Church. They lived in Norfolk and then Falls Church, VA where they started their family. In 1974 they moved back to Ridge where they spent the rest of their 59 years of marriage.

Sandy started work at a young age, always willing to pump gas at their family Gulf Station in Ridge. As a teen, she worked at the Point Lookout (U.S. Army) Rest Center in Scotland, MD, better known as the Old Point Lookout Hotel.

Sandy worked for several years as the secretary for St. Michael’s Church Rectory. She then began her career with the United States Postal Service where she worked her way up to the position of Postmaster. She enjoyed attending Postal Conventions with other local Postmasters. She retired in 2005 after 27 years of service.

Sandy volunteered at St. Michael’s School, assisting with the Fall Dinners, Monday folders and numerous fundraisers, including the SMS Cash Bash, during the time her children and grandchildren attended.

She was a member of the Ladies of Charity and the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad Association where she enjoyed working on their various fundraisers and spending time with other volunteers.

Entertaining brought Sandy great joy, whether it was birthday parties, pool parties, holidays, cookouts, camping, weekend gatherings or an impromptu drop-in. She always had food ready for one or the whole gang. The coffee pot was never empty. Her pickles, apple cake, pineapple cake, buttercream & peanut butter balls, potato salad and crab balls, not to mention the vegetable beef soup were some of her family favorites.

Sandy was a great self-taught seamstress and spent many hours teaching the grandkids to sew and making gifts for the family. She loved attending the grandchildrens’ activities and sporting events and cheering them on. She also enjoyed camping up and down the East Coast with Paul and many family members throughout her life.

The perfect end to any day was a sunset boat ride…

In addition to her beloved husband, Paul, Sandra is also survived by her children: Wenona “Winnie” Sullivan of Dameron, MD; Paula Turner (Michael) of Ridge, MD; Mitchell “Mickey” Sullivan (Jennifer) of Gulf Breeze, FL; Benjamin “Bennie” Sullivan of Baltimore, MD/Summerville, SC; and Andrea Hamilton (Benjamin) of Ridge, MD; her grandchildren: Ivan, Carolyn, Sammi, Alli, Emily, Mikaila, Lorelei, Luke, Abby, Mary Ella, Katie, Jamie, Kirsten, Jenna, Nathan and Andrew; great grandchildren: Jakai, Amara, Arya and Ava; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, James E. “Ricky” Stone, Jr. and sister, Agnes Marilyn “Lynn” Campbell.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 6:30 p.m. by Fr. Keith Burney, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. Lee Fangmeyer. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Carolyn Turner, Mikaila Sullivan, Lorelei Sullivan, Luke Sullivan, Nathan Hamilton and Andrew Hamilton

Honorary pallbearer – Ivan Sullivan (Marine Corps Boot Camp)

Memorial contributions in Sandra’s name may be made to Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad Association, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680 and the Archangel Scholarship Foundation for St. Michael’s Catholic School, P.O. Box 211, Ridge, MD 20680.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.