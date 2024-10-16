Sherry Ann Selinske, 55, of Stephens City, VA passed away on October 7, 2024. On June 16, 1969, Sherry was born in Washington, DC to Joseph Akowskey, Sr. (Brenda), and Dianne Middledorf (Kevin).

After Sherry graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1987, she attended CSM to pursue a degree in sign language.

On October 16, 1999, Sherry was married to Kevin Selinske, Sr. They were blessed with one son, Kevin “KJ” Selinske, Jr, (Gabby) of Shady Side, MD. Sherry was also blessed with two other children from a previous marriage, Melanie Herndon (Scottie) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Erica Cox who predeceased her mother.

In her free time, Sherry enjoyed camping, fishing, exploring new places, attending concerts, and watching movies. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, particularly her beloved grandchildren. Whether it was baking cookies, playing games, or embarking on little adventures in the backyard, every moment with them was cherished.

Sherry was predeceased by her daughter Erica. She is survived by her parents, beloved husband Kevin Selinske, Sr, two children, brother Joseph Akowskey (Winnie) of Stephens City, VA, and grandchildren Kamdyn Rochlinski, Kaysen Brann, and Scarlett Selinske.

On Sunday, October 27, 2024, the family will receive friends for the memorial gathering from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm with the memorial service beginning at 3:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.