Renate Margarete Stephens, 90, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away at her home on October 10, 2024, family was by her side.

On August 24, 1934, Renate was born in Sellnow, Germany to Kurt and Margarete Schmalz. Renate lived her early years (age 5 -11) during World War II (1939-1945), one of the most destructive wars in human history. Her immediate family survived, but like many others, they lost their family home and possessions and were forced to move to West Germany after the town of Sellnow fell under the rule of Poland.

In 1957 Renate met and fell in love with Robert Stephens, an American serviceman serving in Germany. Renate and Robert were blessed with a daughter, Beatrix Fulp, and two sons, Robert Stephens III, and Rainer Stephens.

As the spouse of an active duty serviceman, Renate, with kids in tow, moved quite often. The family lived in Germany, Holland, and in United States: Texas, Michigan, Maryland.

Renate enjoyed many crafting and social activities. She was a very talented seamstress. She made most of her clothes! She loved to knit and crochet, so much that she annually donated boxes of her hand made items to charity. Over the years she tried her hand at quilting, jewelry making, and painting. Renate was also an avid gardener, and she planted and tended vegetable and flower gardens. On weekends Renate ran her shop at the Hughesville Bargain Barns, where she showcased many of her hand made items. Renate was an active member of the Croom Red Hat Ladies. She greatly enjoyed dressing up for their monthly luncheons. Truly, the woman never sat still.

In the 1970’s, Renate and family started RV camping. It was the beginning of a lifetime passion for Renate and Robert. During their retirement years they would hit the road for months at a time visiting family and crossing the country seeing some of the most iconic national parks, monuments, and cities.

Renate was predeceased by her parents and beloved husband. She is survived by a sister, two brothers and her three adult children, Beatrix “Atchie”, Robert (Mary), Rainer (Kathy), as well as six grandkids, and 9 great grandkids.

Services are pending.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary’s Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

