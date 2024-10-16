Patricia Draper aged 76, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2024. She was born and raised in Washington, DC by James and Dorothy Ruley. She was the youngest of six children.

In December of 1985, she married her true love George Draper in Vegas with their two daughters as witnesses and made a home in the Pinefield neighborhood of Waldorf, Maryland.

She loved spending special events with her family, watching and supporting her grandchildren growing up. Her grandchildren affectionately called her “Gam”. She could regularly be seen at their school and sporting events. She enjoyed hosting Christmas Open House for all family and friends. She loved her crossword puzzles and reading the newspaper every morning at the kitchen table where everyone would gather daily for laughs, tears and lots of coffee. Everyone she met has a fond memory and/or funny story about her personable and humorous personality.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her siblings, Linda Catterton, Alvin Ruley, and Kathleen Holliday. She is survived by her children, Deanna Hood (Kevin) and Jeanine McCloskey (Brian): her sister Barbara Tucker and brother James Ruley; her grandchildren, Andrew Hood, Shaina Hood, Corey Jenkins, Amie Kreisher and Gabriella Budd, 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends

A visitation for Pat will be held Monday, October 28, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with prayers at 6:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622.

Interment will occur Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 11:15 PM, Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. 11301 Crain Highway, Post Office Box 10

Cheltenham, Maryland 20623 United States.

Immediately following burial a reception will be held at the Moose Lodge: 6747 Crain Hwy, White Plains, Maryland 20695.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.