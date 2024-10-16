Sara Louise Burbage, 73, of Loveville, MD passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2024.

Sara was born on September 14, 1951 in Washington DC to the late George Herbert Burbage and Irby (Smith) Burbage. She grew up in Temple Hills, MD. Her father George died when she was just 7 years old. From that time on she was raised by her loving mother Irby with the help of wonderful neighbors and family members. Most notably her two grandmothers, granny Caughman and granny Smith. Sara’s mother and grandmothers had a great influence on her and much of their ways and personalities carried on through her.

Sara’s love for horses, farms and outdoors started when she was a little girl and she would visit and spend much time roaming around her granny Smith’s cattle farm in the foothills of Orange, Virginia. She was always giving her mother or grandmothers a “heart attack” with her many pony riding stunts and adventures. Sara graduated from Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, MD in 1969. She then got her Associates degree in Secretarial Science and worked for a time as a secretary for The U.S. Naval Research Lab in Washington DC. Sara moved to St. Mary’s County in the late 1970s and once she had her first child in 1981, she became a full-time mother. Once her children were older, she went back to work as a secretary for St. Mary’s County Soil Conservation District for many years until retiring in 2017.

Sara instilled in her three children a great sense of wonder, adventure, creativity and love of all things nature and outdoors. Particularly her love for plants, flowers, and animals. Sara loved all things sheep and wool. She always had a steady flock of sheep, which were affectionately known as “The Girls.” She tended to and sheared them herself up until just a couple of years ago. She was very talented in fiber arts and there was nothing she could not do or make with the wool. She spun, knit, wove, dyed, felted, and made many one-of-a kind crafts with her wool. Sara was also an original member of The Chesapeake Spinners & Weavers group in St. Mary’s County. A highlight of the year for her was attending the annual Maryland Sheep & Wool Festival in Howard County each May. Lambing season was also a special and busy time for Sara and everyone on the farm.

Sara will always be remembered for her fun, playful, gentle, child-like spirit. She enjoyed hosting “Lamb Days” on the farm for children where she would do shearing and spinning demos, let the children hold and learn about lambs and wool and, of course, showing the children how to make giant bubbles with her famous bubble solution. Sara absolutely loved living right next to her children and pack of five grandsons on the farm. She enjoyed going on walks, bike rides and doing farm chores with her grandsons. Her face would light up when all five grandsons would gather and meet in her yard under “The Magnolia” or the patch of bamboo by her house to play some sort of war themed or hide and seek game. She was always standing by with popsicles for after their games.

Sara is survived by her three children: Robby P. Lasher, Hans D. Lasher (Amy), Emily J. Quinn (Matthew) and her five grandsons: Matthew Quinn II, Logan Lasher, Luke Lasher, Ambrose Quinn, and Benedict Quinn. She is also survived by her partner John G. Wood, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Irby Burbage, and by her grandson, Augustine Patrick Quinn.

Visitation will be held at Brinsfield funeral home in Leonardtown, MD on Thursday, October 24 from 4-6:30 PM (prayers beginning at 6 PM). Burial at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Helen, MD on Friday, October 25 at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of St. Mary’s (online or send check to P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650).

