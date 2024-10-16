John Eric Hiortdahl of St. Leonard, MD passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 while enjoying his favorite pastime, fishing. John was found sitting on the jetty with his fishing pole still in hand and a peaceful expression on his face looking out into the Chesapeake Bay.

John was born on June 24, 1962, to Teddy and Mary Lou Hiortdahl of LaPlata, MD and was only 62 years old. He is survived by his sisters, Kathy Schneider, Susan Deluca, Linda Hiortdahl (and Tom Swazuk), his lifetime partner, Terry Sweeney and his daughter, Misty Snider, and many others whose lives were enriched by knowing him.

Please join us for John’s memorial services which will be held on Friday, October 11, 2024 at Middleham Chapel, 10210 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657. A viewing will be held from 12 -2 PM with a funeral service following at 2 PM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Refreshments will be at the Middleham Parish hall following the funeral. Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.