Curt Lee Hildebrandt, 65, of St. Leonard, Maryland passed away October 2, 2024, at his home. Curt was born on May 2, 1959, in Bloomsburg, PA to the late Foster H. and Carol L. Hildebrandt.

After high school, Curt attended what is now known as Pennsylvania College of Technology for his certification in Diesel Mechanics. He enlisted in the US Navy in November 1982 served on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower as an Aviation Support Equipment Technician. After 12 years of service, Curt was honorably discharged as a second-class petty officer, with the National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and his Second Navy Good Conduct Award. He went to work as a GSE Mechanic for the Federal Government as a Contractor for what is now known as Seabrook Solutions.

Curt enjoyed racing remote control cars, watching NASCAR, camping with his wife and family, going to the shooting range, and animals, especially his German Shepherd, “Charger”.

Curt is survived by his loving wife, Susan E. Hildebrandt and daughter, Kaylei L. Hildebrandt.

Services are private

