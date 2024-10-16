Joseph L. Quade, Jr., of Clements, MD, passed away on September 29, 2024, surrounded by his family. Joe died of a rare blood cancer at the age of 77. He was a St. Mary’s County resident all his life. Born to the late Joseph and Eleanor Quade on September 23, 1947, he was the eldest of five children.

Joe married his high school sweetheart, Teressa (Morgan) Quade, on April 19, 1969, at Sacred Heart Church, Bushwood, MD. Together they celebrated 55 years of marriage and 4 ½ years of going steady. He was blessed with two children, Joseph L. “Lenny” Quade III and Dorothy Leann Quade Howe (J.J.). In addition to his wife and children, Joe is survived by his siblings, Carroll Quade, Karen Boszko, Kevin Quade (Sherry), and Sharon Lacey (Tony), his grandchildren, Brandon Tyler Quade, Joseph L. Quade IV, Leah Morgan Quade, Christina Howe Canan (Gage), and Trevor Howe, and his great grandchildren, Bjorn and Jade Canan. Joe was a very devoted, kind, and caring man to his family, and always wanted the best for them.

Joe was a member of the last graduating class of Margaret Brent High School 1965. He was then drafted in 1966 by the United States Army, where he served two years. During this time, he served in Vietnam and earned the status of sergeant and received several medals; the Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze service stars, Combat Infantryman Badge, Purple Heart, and Army Commendation Medal.

Joe spent his working career with Steuart Petroleum in Piney Point, MD for 23 years and Burch Oil Company in Hollywood, MD for 25 years. He could talk for hours with friends about cars, trucks, and NASCAR. He enjoyed his magazines and newspapers.

You will live on in the hearts of everyone you have loved. When your body shall cease, your soul will still be with us. I swear by my hope of heaven, you will not be parted from us.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bushwood, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Kevin Fields officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Kalnasky, Danny White, Glen Cullins, Wade Wood, Jim Gray, Mike Wathen, Charlie Pilkerton, and Kevin Gray. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Quade, J.L. Quade, Leah Quade, Christina Canan, Trevor Howe, and Sarah Bowman.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of St. Mary’s, the 7th District Vol. Rescue Squad, or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bushwood, MD.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.