Elizabeth Lee Thomas, “Betty”, of Loveville, MD, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2024 on her family farm in Loveville, MD. Born on November 12, 1950, in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mary Rita Owens and the late John Edgar Joy, Sr. Betty was the loving wife of Carlyle George Thomas II, whom she married on September 6, 1969, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Lawrence “Bryan” Thomas, Sr. of Loveville, MD, her siblings Ruth Coombs of Loveville, MD and John Edgar Joy, Jr. of Arizona, her daughter-in-law, Patricia “Trisha” Thomas, her grandchildren Derrick Thomas, Lawrence “Bryan” Thomas, Jr., Kayla Thomas, and Faith Thomas, and her great grandchildren, Waylen, Addison, Dayton, and Landon.

Betty was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1968. She was a front desk receptionist at a dental office for 48 years, retiring in 2016. Betty was active in the community as a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD and the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, serving as Chaplain for the last four years, as well as serving as an election judge for 52 years. Betty worked as an auctioneer clerk for many years; during this time, she worked for Rodney Thompson, Chesapeake Auction House, and Ronnie Farrell. Most of all, Betty loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren and cherished the time they spent together.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary Prayers recited at 7:00 PM, in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will immediately follow with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made to the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 50, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.