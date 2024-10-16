Mary Louise Haggenmaker, 88, went home to be with her Savior on October 11, 2024 peacefully in her sleep. She lived a long life and leaves a void her family cannot fill.

Mary was born in Washington, DC, February 25, 1936 to the late Bernard McGervey and Louise Cassidy McGervey. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Harry Haggenmaker, Jr. and great-granddaughter, Jessica Johnston.

Harry swept Mary off her feet and they were married on May 14, 1955. They raised a loving family of five children in Brandywine and later in Waldorf MD. The two built H.H. Haggenmaker & Co. Inc., a successful masonry contracting and building company, while raising their family together. They were married for 53 years.

Mary was a homemaker as well as the bookkeeper for their business, when she wasn’t the Girl Scout Leader. She was a skilled seamstress, making her children’s clothes and some wedding gowns. She enjoyed the creative baking of cakes for her family. As their children became older, Mary returned to college, earning an Associate’s Degree from Prince George’s Community College in 1990. She began working in the computer lab at the college, later retiring in 2007 after 25 years of dedicated service. Mary loved crafting, starting “Mary’s Creations” and could be found at the St. Peter’s Annual Craft Fair as well as others. After she was widowed, Mary returned to her love of theater. She performed with the Port Tobacco Players, and several print and television commercials.

Mary was a devoted Catholic and member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Waldorf. She quietly embroidered covers for the missals; replacing them as she found ones becoming worn. She also used her talent to crochet ground mats for the homeless using disposable plastic bags.

She is survived by her children Kathy Moore and her husband Dave of Waldorf, Md.; Mark Haggenmaker and his wife Shelah of Barboursville, Va.; Cindy Bucci of Waldorf, Md.; Shelly LeValley and her husband Keith of Front Royal, Va.; and Kelly Ludke and her husband Nate of Front Royal, Va.; 19 grandchildren Gina Fealy (Wayne), David Moore (Jamie), Matthew Moore (Stacie), Marie Pickeral (Frankie), Jean Johnston (Josh), Jennifer Moore (Brandon), Jeannine Marchant, Colleen Shifflett (Cameron), Simon Haggenmaker, Amber Gillis (Brian), Courtney Bucci (Clay Hilte), Abigail, Gabrielle, Madeline and Natalie LeValley, Jonah, Caleb, Cassidy, and Wyatt Ludke and 19 great-grandchildren Anthony, Vincent, Isabella and Gianna Fealy; Molly Moore; Jackson and Easton Moore; Madison and Waylon Pickeral; Jillian and Carter Johnston; Logan, Lilith and Scarlett Moore; Eli Wiech; Westin and Laci Shifflett; Jordan and Jocelyn Gillis.

Visitation will be held at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Md. on Monday, October 21st from 2:00 – 4:00pm and 6:00 – 8:00pm with prayer service and remembrance at 7:00pm.

Funeral Mass will take place at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter’s Drive in Waldorf, Md. on Tuesday, October 22nd, procession and eulogy at 9:45am with mass at 10am, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, Md.

Pallbearers will be David and Matthew Moore, Simon Haggenmaker, Jonah and Caleb Ludke, and Anthony Fealy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to any of the following:

1. St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter’s Drive, Waldorf, Maryland 20601

2. Washington (Lee) Liberty High School, Attn: Theater Boosters

1301 N Stafford St. Arlington, VA 22201; Online: https://www.wltheater.com/ Click on “Donate”.

Please note in memory of Mary McGervey Haggenmaker, class of 1953.